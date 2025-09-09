Human remains found inside Tesla at Hollywood tow yard registered to musician

Human remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla after workers at a Hollywood tow yard reported a foul stench coming from the car on Sept. 8, 2025.

Human remains were found in the trunk of a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

ABC7 reported that the vehicle is registered to David Anthony Burke, whose stage name is D4vd. The singer is expected to perform in Minneapolis Tuesday for his world tour.

About 12:20 p.m. on Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to Hollywood Tow on Mansfield Avenue, according to LAPD Officer Charles Miller. Someone had noticed a foul odor coming from the front trunk of a vehicle in the tow yard and detectives took in the vehicle to investigate possible human remains.

Advertisement

KTLA5 reported that the car was a Tesla with a Texas license plate and was towed from the Hollywood Hills after it was abandoned five days prior.

The case is being investigated as a death investigation, according to Miller. No other details were available to release Tuesday.

KTLA5 also reported that the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene but couldn’t determine the gender of the person due to the level of decomposition of the remains.

Advertisement

The L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.