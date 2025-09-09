Man’s parents helped him attack his ex and pry their grandson out of her arms, officials say

The 1-year-old boy who was allegedly taken from his mother at knifepoint in the city of Industry on Sunday was found in Arizona.

The father and grandparents of a baby who was taken from the arms of his mother following an attack outside a store over the weekend — prompting an Amber Alert in Southern California — could face multiple felony charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The department said in a written statement that the case would be presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Prosecutors will consider filing multiple criminal charges against the three suspects including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Dragan Antonescu; his father, Viorel Illie, 48; and his mother, Marioara Illie, 40, were arrested in Winslow, Ariz. about eight hours after an Ambert Alert was issued. The three will be extradited back to Los Angeles County, though the timing of that has not been announced.

“The victim’s child’s return to California is being coordinated by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services,” the department said.

The alleged incident occurred Sunday when investigators were notified about a kidnapping in the parking lot of a Target in the 17700 block of Colima Road in the city of Industry.

Investigators determined that, shortly before 11 a.m., the suspects approached the mother of the child and family members who were with her and began to assault her as they forcibly removed the baby from her arms.

“Antonescu produced a knife, threatened the victim and her family, and fled the location with the child in a gray colored Toyota Sienna minivan,” the statement read.

The child’s mother suffered minor injuries during the assault and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Fearing for the child’s safety, investigators requested that the California Highway Patrol issue an Amber Alert to enlist the public’s help in locating the child. Additionally, investigators reached out to law enforcement agencies in Arizona, according to the statement.

“The Arizona Department of Public Safety located the vehicle in the city of Winslow, Arizona, where Antonescu and his parents were arrested,” the statement read. “The unharmed child was rescued and placed into protective custody by Arizona authorities.