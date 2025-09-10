Advertisement
Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk shot at Utah Valley University event

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.
By Ruben Vives and Jenny Jarvie

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University, according to multiple reports.

Videos shared on social media shows Kirk sitting under a white canopy, talking when he suddenly falls back as the sound of a loud pop is heard. A spokesperson for Kirk told the Associated Press that he was shot. Kirk’s condition is unknown.

Mike Lee, a Utah senator, posted on X shortly after videos circulated online that he was “tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely.”

“Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there,” he said.

Kirk, a conservative political activist, was in Utah for his “Prove Me Wrong” tour, which began at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The tour, as many of his events, have drawn both supporters and protesters.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

