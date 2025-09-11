Toddler found lifeless in a car; L.A. dad accused first of neglect, and then of murder

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home in the 3800 block of Chanson Drive in View Park and found the child was not breathing.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A 40-year-old L.A. County man was arrested on suspicion of killing his 1-year-old daughter, who was found unconscious in a vehicle earlier this week, according to prosecutors.

Edwin Johnson was arrested Tuesday after authorities went to a home in the 3800 block of Chanson Drive in View Park due to a report of a child who was not breathing. L.A. County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home shortly after 3 p.m. and found the toddler in a vehicle, authorities said in a news release.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department examined the girl, who was declared dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Advertisement

Johnson was initially arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and child neglect. On Thursday, sheriff’s detectives asked that he be charged with the girl’s murder, according to authorities, who offered no more details about the death.

Johnson is in custody, according to jail records, and his bail has been set at $200,000. He’s scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Friday. The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office identified the girl as Maeve Blakeley-Johnson.

Anyone with information for investigators can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.