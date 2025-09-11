You can now listen to L.A. Times articles with our new audio service. Here’s how

You can now listen to Los Angeles Times articles with our new audio reader.

You can now listen to Los Angeles Times articles with our new audio reader.

Most pieces now include this feature when they are published. Simply click the headphone icon — which also shows how long listening to the story will take — and an automated voice will read the article aloud.

You can listen to audio articles by clicking the headphone button. (Los Angeles Times)

If you notice pronunciation errors or other issues, you can offer feedback on the audio player here.

Advertisement

Our goal is to make our journalism more accessible to all readers.