California conservatives mourn Charlie Kirk

Community leader Benito “Benny” Bernal and others attend a vigil in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 11 for conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk memorials in San Francisco, Ventura counties

Community vigils in California continued through the weekend to memorialize Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was killed by rifle fire during a Utah rally Wednesday.

In San Francisco’s Noe Valley Park, some 80 people attended a Saturday afternoon memorial hosted by the county Republican Party. The San Francisco Standard reported the event included prayers, eulogies and placards promoting dialogue. At at one point, police officers watched from a distance.

In Ventura County, the local Republican committee is planning a “Light in the Darkness” vigil on Monday night in Moorpark. The event, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., is at Walnut Grove at Tierra Rejada Farms.

Kirk, founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point, was shot and killed while giving an address at a Utah university.

The 31-year-old was popular among conservative groups on college campuses but controversial for his often deliberately provocative attacks against diversity programs and racial, ethnic and sexual minority groups.

He had called the Civil Rights Act a mistake and recently tweeted that “Islam is not compatible with western civilization.”

After his death, subsequent social media discourse in some sectors has become so divisive that some Utah officials called for people to log off and “go out and do good in your community.”

Despite the environment online, politicians and advocacy groups from across the political spectrum denounced the killing.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he “admired [Kirk’s] passion and commitment to debate” and called his murder “sick and reprehensible.”

A leading Muslim American civil rights organization said “the values that led us to oppose many of Mr. Kirk’s stances are the same values that lead us to condemn his murder and reaffirm that political violence is not the answer to even the most hateful rhetoric.”

Among the vigils held or scheduled for Kirk locally were ones in Van Nuys, Beverly Hills, Rancho Palos Verdes and Huntington Beach. In addition, the Los Angeles Republican Party promoted an online event for Sunday, “Dignity Over Violence.” It is hosted by the political depolarization nonprofit Braver Angels.

In Moorpark, organizers were expecting hundreds to attend the Monday vigil at Walnut Grove at Tierra Rejada Farms.

Richard Lucas III, chair of the Ventura County Republican Party, which is putting on the event, said Kirk plainly spoke the truth on issues, including the 2nd Amendment and when life starts, in the process making himself “near and dear to so many people.”

He said he expects the vigil to include prayers, the pledge of allegiance and lots of tears.

“Pray for peace, pray for love,” Lucas said. “We know political parties don’t always see eye to eye, but any result of violence is unequivocally unacceptable, especially political violence.”