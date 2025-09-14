Long Beach cancels annual Día de los Muertos parade over fears of immigration raids

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The city of Long Beach has canceled its annual Día de los Muertos parade, citing concerns raised by community members about federal immigration operations.

The city-sponsored parade is usually held in early November and draws large crowds to Long Beach.

Even though the city is not aware of federal enforcement activity targeting the parade, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” because it’s “a large and very public outdoor event,” said Long Beach spokesperson Kevin Lee.

Long Beach City Councilmember Mary Zendejas had requested the cancellation, Lee said.

“This decision did not come lightly,” both Zendejas and the city said in statements. The decision addresses “genuine fears raised by community members, especially those who may face the possibility of sudden and indiscriminate federal enforcement actions that undermine the sense of security necessary to participate fully in public life.”

The Arte y Ofrendas Festival, a separate ticketed event organized by an outside vendor and held at Rainbow Lagoon Park, also has been canceled this year. The festival typically coincides with the city-sponsored parade and is held where the parade ends its route, thus drawing parade attendees.

Roberto Carlos Lemus, a marketer who brought food trucks and other vendors to the festival last year, called the cancellation “very sad.”

“Everyone’s very sad about the situation. Día de los Muertos has been one of the largest celebrations for a very long time, and the city has done a great job putting it on,” Lemus told The Times on Sunday. “Unfortunately with Latinos being kidnapped and attacked by ICE and the current administration, I do understand why they made the decision that they made.”

Lemus said some local businesses were worried about economic fallout of the festival and parade cancellation as well as the potential effects of raids on Latino Restaurant Week in Long Beach, an event he co-founded that is set to begin Sept. 22.

“They are afraid,” he said. “Overall, it affects everybody.”

Immigration raids have swept Southern California in recent months, with thousands of people detained by federal agents. A new Supreme Court ruling has cleared the way for U.S. immigration agents to stop and detain people in Southern California that they might suspect of being in the U.S. illegally, even if their suspicion is solely based on the type of job they hold, the language they speak or their appearance.

The ruling has bolstered fears that people with brown skin and Spanish speakers will be targeted — especially going into national Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins Monday — and was met with outrage by immigration rights attorneys and local leaders.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Long Beach City Council approved a motion to push unspent funds allocated for this year’s parade to next year’s budget, ensuring $100,000 will be available for the 2026 parade.

The council also added $600,000 to the Long Beach Justice Fund, which provides legal representation to residents who face immigration actions, bringing the budget available for the fund to $1.85 million. The fund ensures residents have access to “resources necessary to safeguard their constitutional rights, uphold due process protections, and preserve family unity,” according to the motion.

Some Southern California events have proceeded as scheduled despite similar fears.

East L.A.’s 79th annual Mexican Independence Day parade held on Sunday seemed to draw smaller crowds than usual, but many said they felt a sense of pride and duty to attend in spite of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

“We’re here and we’re going to continue fighting for our rights and for others who cannot fight for themselves,” Samantha Robles, 21, told the Times as she watched the parade roll by.