Woman stabbed amid West Hollywood brawl is in critical condition
A woman who was stabbed during a brawl in West Hollywood early Sunday morning is in critical condition, authorities said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it received a call about a fight involving “multiple people” in the area of Santa Monica Boulevard between San Vicente and Robertson boulevards —where several popular bars are located — around 3 a.m.
When deputies responded to the call, they found a woman in her early 20s who had sustained a serious stab wound to her upper body, according to Deputy Jacob Sivley
She was treated by L.A. County Fire Department paramedics and then taken to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition, Sivley said.
Sivley said the department did not have information on a suspect to release.
“Due to the severity of the assault,” homicide investigators were notified of the incident around 8 a.m. and are handling the inquiry, Sivley said.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
