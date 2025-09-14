Woman stabbed amid West Hollywood brawl is in critical condition

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A woman who was stabbed during a brawl in West Hollywood early Sunday morning is in critical condition, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it received a call about a fight involving “multiple people” in the area of Santa Monica Boulevard between San Vicente and Robertson boulevards —where several popular bars are located — around 3 a.m.

When deputies responded to the call, they found a woman in her early 20s who had sustained a serious stab wound to her upper body, according to Deputy Jacob Sivley

Advertisement

She was treated by L.A. County Fire Department paramedics and then taken to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition, Sivley said.

Sivley said the department did not have information on a suspect to release.

“Due to the severity of the assault,” homicide investigators were notified of the incident around 8 a.m. and are handling the inquiry, Sivley said.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

