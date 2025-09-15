Ambulance stolen during homicide investigation near Downey Library, police say

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A man was stabbed to death near a Los Angeles County library on Saturday, and another man stole an ambulance that responded to the scene, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing victim in front of the Downey Library shortly after 9:30 a.m., the Downey Police Department said in a news release. The man died at the scene, according to investigators. His identity was not released pending notification of his family members, police said.

Witnesses reported the assailant ran toward Downey High School, prompting a lockdown of both the library and high school, police said. Officers arrested a 23-year-old suspect on the high school campus. His identity was not released.

In an incident investigators believe to be unrelated to the stabbing itself, a man stole a Downey Fire Department ambulance that was parked at the scene as emergency personnel tended to the victim, police said.

Downey police chased the ambulance, which crashed into a parked vehicle, and took the driver into custody, according to investigators. He was identified only as a 52-year-old Los Angeles resident.