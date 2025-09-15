San Francisco chef arrested after allegedly robbing 3 banks in a day
A San Francisco chef was arrested after allegedly robbing three banks in one day, according to authorities.
Valentino Luchin, 62, was arrested after allegedly robbing a bank on Sept. 10 around 12:02 p.m. on Grant Avenue, according to a San Francisco Police Department news release. Officers discovered that Luchin allegedly went into the bank and passed a note to an employee demanding money. The employee provided the cash and Luchin allegedly fled the scene.
Investigators identified Luchin as the suspect and discovered that he lived in the Central District, according to the release. Police then arrested him. Officials haven’t revealed how much money Luchin allegedly stole.
On the same day as the first robbery, two other robberies happened in the Central District involving a similar suspect, according to the release. Police believe Luchin committed these other robberies.
Luchin was booked into San Francisco County Jail on two counts of robbery and a count of attempted robbery, according to the release.
Luchin previously worked as a chef at Rose Pistola in San Francisco and as head chef at Ottavio in Walnut Creek, according to his LinkedIn profile. Ottavio closed in 2016.
Luchin allegedly robbed a bank in Orinda in 2018 and then was arrested, according to the East Bay Times.
