Train derails in downtown Los Angeles. Now Metro has to move it before service can be restored

The 7th Street / Metro Center Station, shown in 2023, was the site of a derailment on Tuesday afternoon.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A Metro train derailed in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, snarling light rail service during the peak of the evening commute.

The derailed train was at the 7th Street/Metro Center Station, but the train remained upright, and there were no injuries. The issue with the train occurred before 3:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

There were major delays on the A Line, which connects Long Beach to Azusa, and the E Line, which connects Santa Monica to East Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Light rail service was halted at 7th Street/Metro Center Station, and service was also potentially disrupted — depending on the train line — at Grand Avenue Arts/Bunker Hill Station, Historic Broadway Station, and Little Tokyo/Arts District Station.

As a result, the A Line was only operating between Long Beach and Pico Station, and then from Union Station to Azusa.

Similarly, the E Line was only operating between Santa Monica and Pico Station, and between Historic Broadway Station and East Los Angeles.

Advertisement

There was no estimated time for when the disabled train would be removed. “We need to move the incident train from near 7th/Metro in order to restore service,” Metro said on social media.

To get around the derailed train, one possible alternative is taking the B Line or D Line subway. Another option is taking the J Line express bus.

Shuttle buses are also operating between Historic Broadway Station and Grand/Los Angeles Trade-Technical College Station.

Advertisement

City News Service contributed to this report.