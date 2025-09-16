Advertisement
California

One dead after fire breaks out at high-rise apartment complex in downtown L.A.

The Rosslyn Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
The Rosslyn Hotel, now Rosslyn Lofts, on the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Los Angeles.
(Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin


One person is dead after a fire broke out at a high-rise apartment complex early Tuesday morning in downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. on West Fifth Street at the Rosslyn Lofts, formerly the Rosslyn Hotel, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the fire on the seventh floor, according to the LAFD. After the fire was extinguished, a person was found dead in one of the units.

“The fire was very challenging due to the fact that it was on the seventh floor ... When we have a building on fire, can’t use the elevators. We had to track all of our equipment up seven floors,” LAFD spokesperson David Ortiz told ABC7.

No other deaths or injuries were reported, according to the LAFD. The person’s identity and other details also weren’t immediately available.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

