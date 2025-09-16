He brandished a knife and demanded she hand over her tea, authorities say

The Shoppes at Chino Hills was the site of an alleged attack Monday on a teen who had just purchased a beverage.

A teenager in Chino Hills found an added advantage Monday when she tossed her just-purchased beverage at a potential attacker who had brandished a knife at her — and demanded she hand over her tea — authorities said.

The 19-year-old was walking through a breezeway at the Shoppes in Chino Hills around 2 p.m. when the incident occurred, officials said. Flinging her drink at the alleged tea thief gave her time to flee, and she called 911.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies arrested 29-year-old Mississippi native Rashawn Lee less than half an hour later at the shopping center.

Lee was detained at 2:26 p.m. and booked on one count of robbery, according to booking information.

He posted bail and was released Tuesday afternoon.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Department.