Authorities ID 15-year-old girl found dead in singer D4vd’s impounded Tesla

Human remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla after workers at a Hollywood tow yard reported a foul stench coming from the car on Sept. 8.

Authorities have identified the remains of a 15-year-old girl found in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to an R&B singer in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The girl’s name was Celeste Rivas, and she was from Lake Elsinore, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office. Her cause of death has not been determined, authorities said, but is being investigated as a homicide.

Rivas was reported missing to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office on April 5, 2024, authorities said.

The girl’s severely decomposed body was found in the vehicle at Hollywood Tow on Sept. 8 after the Tesla was impounded, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Someone noticed a foul odor coming from the vehicle and detectives arrived at the tow yard to investigate.

The black Tesla is registered to 20-year-old musician David Anthony Burke, whose stage name is D4vd — pronounced like his first name. The singer was on tour when the girl’s remains were found, according to authorities.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation, but who were not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation, say the vehicle was abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for five days before it was impounded.

Rivas was wearing a tube top and small black leggings when her body was found, according to the medical examiner’s office. She had wavy black hair, a metal stud earring and yellow metal chain bracelet.

“The decedent was found severely decomposed inside a vehicle,” reads a statement from the medical examiner’s office. “She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found.”

Authorities have not said if Rivas had any prior contact with Burke.

Burke is reportedly cooperating with police, according to authorities. He’s scheduled to perform at the Greek Theatre on Saturday and has a sold-out show at the Grammy Museum on Sept. 24.