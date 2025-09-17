L.A. Yoshinoya workers walk out, describing cockroaches, leaky ceiling, dirty grills

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Cooks and cashiers at the Pico Robertson location of fast food Japanese restaurant Yoshinoya walked off the job on Tuesday over concerns about cleanliness, health and safety at the eatery.

The restaurant, known for serving rice bowls, was plagued with cockroaches, dirty grills and leaky ceilings, according to complaints filed by workers with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the state’s workplace safety agency.

“We have seen cockroaches run around the cash register and they have been found dead in the kitchen,” the complaint read. “Grease leaks from an uncleaned ceiling vent fan onto cooking chicken.”

In the complaint, workers said that management had caused the problems by cutting corners on ordering cleaning supplies such as dish soap and grill cleaner. They said they have had to improvise and use plastic bags as gloves, and use lemonade and water to clean the grill. At times they wash the dishes without dish soap.

At a rally held Tuesday, the protesting workers urged local lawmakers to support an L.A. city ordinance that would establish”know-your-rights” training sessions for fast food workers. The workers are members of the California Fast Food Workers Union, which is affiliated with Service Employees International Union.

The restaurant chain is owned by Yoshinoya America, which is a U.S. subsidiary of Japan-based Yoshinoya Holdings. The American branch is headquartered in Torrance. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Times.

Yoshinoya America said in a statement to KTLA that the company was not aware of health and safety concerns raised by workers but “remains firmly committed to the safety and well-being of our employees and guests.” The company said its restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood was inspected by the Los Angeles County Department of Health in April and received a passing score. County records confirm that the restaurant received a score of 91 out of 100 during that inspection.

“Our corporate office has not been made aware of any employee safety concerns at this restaurant and has not received any information suggesting substandard conditions,” the company said. “That said, maintaining safe and welcoming restaurant conditions is always a top priority for us, and we will review all available information to ensure our high standards continue to be met.”