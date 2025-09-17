L.A. Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho is hired for another four years
The Los Angeles Board of Education agreed Wednesday by a 7-0 vote to retain L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho for another four years with the details of his contract still under negotiation.
In a brief announcement, Carvalho said he would not be seeking a raise. His salary is $440,000 per year. The perks of the contract include an annual $50,000 retirement annuity over and above his salary.
Carvalho’s prior and first contract began on March 1, 2022.
Under the terms of his original contract, he would have been automatically hired for the same four year deal 90 days before the old contract expired barring action by the school board.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
