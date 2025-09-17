Breaking News
ABC drops ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ indefinitely over host’s Charlie Kirk remarks
California

L.A. Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho is hired for another four years

L.A. Supt. Alberto Carvalho smiles as he interacts with Hollywood High students.
L.A. schools Supt. Alberto M. Carvalho meets and listens to students on the first day of school at Hollywood High School in August. The school board on Wednesday agreed to rehire Carvalho.
(Al Seib/For The Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Howard Blume
By Howard Blume
The Los Angeles Board of Education agreed Wednesday by a 7-0 vote to retain L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho for another four years with the details of his contract still under negotiation.

In a brief announcement, Carvalho said he would not be seeking a raise. His salary is $440,000 per year. The perks of the contract include an annual $50,000 retirement annuity over and above his salary.

Carvalho’s prior and first contract began on March 1, 2022.

Under the terms of his original contract, he would have been automatically hired for the same four year deal 90 days before the old contract expired barring action by the school board.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

California
Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

