Teenager Celeste Rivas went missing a year ago. She was found dead in singer D4vd’s Tesla

Human remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla after workers at a Hollywood tow yard reported a foul stench coming from the car.

The mystery deepened this week surrounding the case of a girl whose decomposing body was found in an abandoned Telsa registered to singer D4vd.

The discovery made national headlines earlier this month. But this week, authorities identified the girl as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, an Inland Empire resident who was reported missing last April.

Many things remain unclear, including why the Tesla was found on the street and impounded and how the girl came to be inside. The cause of death has not yet been released, but her death is considered a homicide.

It is also unclear what connection — if any — the singer had to the girl. Los Angeles Police Department investigators are examining the photos as part of a wider investigation into Rivas whereabouts in the period before her death, according to two sources. Specifically, they are examining her ties to the singer. There are no persons of interest at this point as Rivas’s death has yet to be ruled a homicide.

Police are investigating and say D4vd has been cooperating. Representatives for the 20-year-old singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, did not respond to requests for comment.

Two law enforcement sources told The Times that investigators are trying to determine Rivas’ movements before her body was found. They are looking into photos posted online and trying to determine if there is any connection between Rivas and D4vd, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Investigators served a warrant on a home in Hollywood Hills yesterday, the source added.

How was she discovered?

The girl’s severely decomposed body was found in the vehicle at Hollywood Tow on Sept. 8 after it was impounded, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Someone noticed a foul odor coming from the vehicle and detectives arrived at the tow yard to investigate.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation, but not authorized to discuss the case publicly, told The Times the vehicle was abandoned in the Hollywood Hills five days before it was impounded.

The neighborhood where human remains were found in the trunk

The car, with a Texas license plate, had been abandoned, and the remains were contained in a bag, according to a law enforcement source.

Who is the girl?

Rivas was reported missing April 5, 2024, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

The medical examiner said Rivas had a tattoo on her right index finger that said “Shhh...” and a woman who identified herself as the girl’s mother contacted the publication TMZ to say she believed the body was that of her daughter. Recent photos of Burke appear to show a “Shhh” tattoo on his right index finger.

Rivas was wearing a tube top and small black leggings when her body was found, according to the medical examiner’s office. She had wavy black hair, a metal stud earring and yellow metal chain bracelet.

“The decedent was found severely decomposed inside a vehicle,” reads a statement from the medical examiner’s office. “She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found.”

Los Angeles, CA - September 09: The neighborhood where human remains were found in the trunk of a Tesla Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, near Bluebird Ave. on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times) (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)

What about D4vd?

Authorities have stressed that Burke, whose stage name is D4vd and is a Billboard charting artist, is cooperating with investigators. Representatives for the musician did not respond to requests for even as the musician has canceled a recent concert on his national tour.

Burke was raised in Houston, Texas, and has collaborated with musicians Kali Uchis, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, Laufey and 21 Savage. He also created an anthem for the game Fortnite and has multiple songs that have charted on Billboard’s Hot 100.

He’s scheduled to perform at the Greek Theatre on Saturday and has a sold-out show at the Grammy Museum on Sept. 24.

On Wednesday, Footware News reported that two brands — Crocs and Hollister — were removing him from a new ad campaign.

“We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring D4vd while the investigation continues,” the firms said in a statement to Footware News.