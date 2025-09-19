Detectives try to retrace Celeste Rivas’ final days, collect evidence from D4vd’s Hollywood Hills home

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles detectives are retracing the final days of a 14-year-old missing girl whose decomposing body was found inside the trunk of singer D4vd’s Tesla.

Celeste Rivas was reported missing in 2024 from the Inland Empire, and her whereabouts since then remain a mystery.

Her severely decomposed body was found in a vehicle at Hollywood Tow on Sept. 8 after it was impounded. Someone noticed a foul odor coming from the vehicle. Police say the car was towed from the area around a Hollywood Hills home rented by D4vd.

Detectives served a search warrant Wednesday evening at a home in an upscale neighborhood on Doheny Drive, north of Sunset Boulevard. Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case but not authorized to speak publicly said the detective received various items, including electronics and computers.

It’s unclear when the girl died and how long her body was in the trunk. The car had a Texas license plate, and the remains were contained in a bag, according to a law enforcement source.

Authorities have said D4vd, 20, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is cooperating with investigators. Representatives for the musician did not respond to requests for comment as the musician has canceled a recent concert on his national tour.

Gisel Vera, who identified herself as a relative of Celeste and who co-founded a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral, told The Times the family had no immediate comment on the case.

Police have not said what connecton — if any — Burke had to Rivas. However, several photos have emerged online and in some publications appearing to show the two together. The Times could not independently confirm those photos.

A neighbor in the Hollywood Hills told KABC-TV that he noticed the Tesla parked on the street and found it a bit suspicious.

“It’s a little weird to see a car that I haven’t seen here for a long time,” he told the station. “It had a big dent on it, had a Texas plate on it. So, all a little odd, but at the same time, you know, people could be hanging out with friends for a long time.”

Burke was raised in Houston and has collaborated with musicians Kali Uchis, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, Laufey and 21 Savage. He also created an anthem for the game “Fortnite.”

Burke has been on a national tour promoting his debut album, “Withered,” since early August. He performed in Boston, Montreal and Toronto in late August and in early September had stops in Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis.

The U.S. leg of the tour is slated to end in Los Angeles in September. The national tour promoter Goldenvoice has not responded to requests for comment and the tour is set to resume in Europe in October.

