California

Gunfire shatters window at ABC10 station building in Sacramento, police say

The ABC10 station building in Sacramento was struck by gunfire Friday.
(Google Maps)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow
Bullets shattered a window of the ABC10 news station in downtown Sacramento on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the station at 400 Broadway just after 1:30 p.m., spokesperson Anthony Gamble said in a statement. Officers found at least three bullet holes in a window of the building, which was occupied at the time. No one was injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and there is currently no information available about any suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, Gamble said.

At this time it is unclear whether the shooting was random or targeted, he said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471.

ABC10 is the ABC-affiliate station serving Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto and is owned by Tegna Inc.

Tegna is currently in the process of trying to merge with Nexstar Media Group, which announced Wednesday it would stop broadcasting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on its ABC affiliate stations as a result of the titular talk show host’s comments regarding the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Later that day, Walt Disney Co., which owns ABC, said it would indefinitely pull the show.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

