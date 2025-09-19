On-duty LAPD vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in Highland Park
A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian in Highland Park while on duty Friday night, authorities said.
The collision took place at the intersection of Woodside Drive and Figueroa Street around 7:18 p.m. while the officer was responding to a call for backup, according to a department spokesperson.
The person who was struck was a man, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
