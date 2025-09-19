Advertisement
On-duty LAPD vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in Highland Park

Los Angeles Police Department headquarters.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian in Highland Park while on duty Friday night, authorities said.

The collision took place at the intersection of Woodside Drive and Figueroa Street around 7:18 p.m. while the officer was responding to a call for backup, according to a department spokesperson.

The person who was struck was a man, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

