Raja Jackson arrested following wrestling beatdown livestreamed at event

KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Sun Valley is where the incident took place.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Raja Jackson, who was seen beating a professional wrestler in the ring during what was supposed to be a scripted event in Sun Valley, was arrested Thursday on felony charges, according to jail records.

The 25-year-old mixed martial arts fighter was booked on $50,000 bail, jail records show. The records do not show what counts Jackson was booked for, but the arrest comes as police were investigating the Aug. 23 incident in Sun Valley.

In a livestream of the event, Jackson was seen running into the ring at KnokXPro Wrestling Academy and slamming wrestler Stuart Smith into the mat.

Advertisement

Smith, whose stage name is Syko Stu, appeared unconscious as Jackson then rapidly punched him 23 times, many of the blows hitting his face.

It took four wrestlers to pull Jackson off of Smith, as wrestlers seemed unsure of what was staged and what was real and came to realize the incident was not part of the show.

In the days after the show, wrestlers at the gym told The Times the incident appeared to have been sparked by a previous confrontation between Smith and Jackson before the show, where Smith smashed a beer can on Jackson’s head during the livestream for Raja’s Kick account.

Advertisement

Smith would later apologize to Jackson, telling him he believed he was “working” as part of the show and pointing to the livestreaming camera.

Jackson, who at first refused to shake Smith’s hand after the incident, shook Smith’s hand after wrestlers there appeared to agree that Jackson would run into Smith’s scripted set and interrupt it.

But wrestlers at the gym told the Times Jackson’s “run-in” was supposed to be a scripted incident, and instead turned into a real violent attack.

