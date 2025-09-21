Man breaks into West Hollywood apartment, beats dog to death

A man is being sought after a dog was abused and found dead during a break-in at a West Hollywood home earlier this month, authorities announced Thursday. Video of the incident shows the suspect entering a home on the 1200 block of North Harper Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. A small dog is seen in the doorway of a bedroom as the man is trying to enter.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a burglary at an apartment in the 1200 block of Harper Avenue on Sept. 4. When they arrived, the resident told deputies their dog was dead and they had surveillance footage from inside the home that showed a suspect, the sheriff’s department announced in a news release.

The footage shows a masked man enter the apartment and jog toward the small dog. The man then proceeds to attack the dog until it stops moving, according to authorities. The attack took place at 11:36 p.m. and the sheriff’s department said the suspect did not have permission to enter the apartment.

A person of interest in a West Hollywood break-in was identified as Anmol Bhatia. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dep)

Sheriff’s investigators said the person of interest, 27-year-old Anmol Bhatia, used to live at the apartment and was previously kicked out several days before the break-in. Investigators believe he also stole some items from the apartment.

Bhatia has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 160 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall, authorities said. Anyone with information can contact the West Hollywood Sheriff’s station at (310) 855-8850.