Magnitude 4.3 earthquake wakes San Francisco Bay Area; centered in Berkeley

An earthquake, estimated at around magnitude 4.3, ruptured at around 2:56 a.m. in Berkeley.

An earthquake has rattled the San Francisco Bay Area, strong enough awaken people across the region.

The earthquake, felt at 2:56 a.m., was estimated at a magnitude 4.3, centered in Berkeley. A preliminary estimate suggested the earthquake was centered around the corner of Dwight Way and Piedmont Avenue, just a few blocks from the UC Berkeley campus.

“Light” shaking was felt across Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, an intensity defined by the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. Other areas that saw light shaking include Albany, Alameda, San Leandro, Piedmont, Orinda, Lafayette, Walnut Creek and Richmond.

“Light” shaking can disturb dishes and windows, and feel like a heavy truck has struck a building, and rock standing motor cars visibly.

There is a 6% chance that there will be another magnitude 4 or greater earthquake in the next week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There is also a less than a 1% chance

The earthquake activated the MyShake earthquake early warning app.

One person told The Times that they felt shaking for 10 to 12 seconds.

A listener in the Oakland Hills told KCBS-AM radio that his dishes had spilled across the floor.

The earthquake was also felt near the San Francisco International Airport, being felt at around the same time as the earthquake early warning app sounded on an iPhone.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

