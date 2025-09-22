Epstein, Trump officials mentioned in note left by Sacramento TV station shooting suspect

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The man accused of opening fire on the lobby of a Sacramento-based ABC television station cited the government’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case as a motive and promised several members of the Trump administration would be “next,” according to a federal court filing made public Monday.

Anibal Hernandez-Santana, 64, is charged with multiple weapons offenses and interfering with a radio or communication station for firing several bullets at the window of ABC10’s offices in Sacramento around 1 p.m. on Sept. 19th, according to a criminal complaint.

Hernandez-Santana was arrested the same day as the shooting. During a search of his car, detectives found a note that read “For hiding Epstein & ignoring red flags,” according to the complaint filed by prosecutors in the Eastern District of California.

The note referenced FBI Director Kash Patel, his second-in-command Dan Bongino and U.S. Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi, reading “They’re next. — C.K. from above.”

It was unclear if the “C.K.” portion of the note was a reference to Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was killed by a sniper in Utah earlier this month.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento said she could not comment beyond what was contained in court documents.

Patel said “targeted acts of violence are unacceptable and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law,” in a post on X.

Hernandez-Santana was born in Puerto Rico and was not registered as a Republican or Democrat, according to voting records. The Trump administration has faced increasing criticism from both sides of the aisle to disclose more information about those who did business with Epstein, who was charged with trafficking young girls to rich and powerful men before his death by suicide in a federal lockup in 2019.

Prosecutors said Hernandez-Santana fired four times at the ABC station, once near the building and three additional times at a window in the station’s lobby, according to court records. No one was injured, but there were employees inside at the time.

In addition to the message invoking members of President Trump’s cabinet, Sacramento Police detectives also found a day planner which contained a handwritten note to “Do the Next Scary Thing,” on the date of the attack, court records show.

In a court filing seeking to deny Hernandez-Santana bail, federal prosecutors said the note referencing Patel, Bongino and Bondi “indicates that he may have been planning additional acts of violence.”

Sacramento Dist. Atty. Thien Ho has also charged Santana-Hernandez with assault with a firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. The 64-year-old is expected to make court appearances in both cases on Monday. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

“When someone brazenly fires into a news station full of people in the middle of the day, it is not only an attack on innocent employees but also an attack on the news media and our community’s sense of safety,” Ho said in a statement.

Times Researcher Cary Schneider contributed to this report.