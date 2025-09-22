A man secretly recorded women undressing in Target fitting rooms, authorities allege

Authorities say women were recorded in the fitting rooms at the Target in the 2700 block of Teller Road in Thousand Oaks.

A Thousand Oaks man was arrested after sheriff’s deputies reviewed surveillance video that showed him secretively recording a woman in the fitting room of a Target store, authorities said.

And officials said she was not the only alleged victim.

Jack Crawford, 25, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of filming multiple women over the span of two months in the dressing rooms of the Target store on the 2700 block of Teller Road in Thousand Oaks, according to a release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

In June, a patrol deputy responded to a report at the store from a woman who claimed someone had sneaked a cellphone camera over the wall of her fitting room while she undressed, the release said. The victim noticed the phone and yelled before it was retracted and the individual fled, according to deputies.

Following a review of surveillance video from Target, detectives from the sheriff’s Sexual Assault Unit identified Crawford as the suspect and obtained a search warrant for his cellphone.

Deputies said an analysis of the phone showed videos of eight unknown female victims in the fitting rooms at the store on May 12, June 2 and June 5.

Crawford was booked into East County Jail and charged with eight counts of invasion of privacy.

]Detectives urged potential victims, or witnesses with information, to contact Det. Nicole Adrianzen at (805) 494- 8229 or via email at nicole.adrianzen@venturacounty.gov.

