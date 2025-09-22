Man who broke into a West Hollywood apartment and killed tenant’s dog was ex-roommate, officials say

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man suspected of breaking into a West Hollywood apartment and allegedly killing his former roommate’s dog.

Anmol Bhatia, 27, was arrested Sunday around 7:10 p.m. in Beverly Hills, after officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department notified the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station that they had detained a suspect, according to sheriff’s department spokesperson Grace Medrano. Officers recognized Bhatia from the physical description deputies shared with the media and law enforcement.

On Sept. 4, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 1200 block of Harper Avenue. When deputies arrived, the resident of the apartment said that their dog was dead and there was surveillance footage that showed a suspect.

A masked man was seen in the footage entering the apartment and jog toward the small dog, according to a sheriff’s department news release. Around 11:36 p.m. in the footage, the man attacks the dog until it stopped moving, according to authorities. The suspect didn’t have permission to enter the apartment.

Bhatia used to live at the apartment and was kicked out several days before the break-in, according to authorities. He also allegedly stole a few items from the apartment, although investigators didn’t specify what they were.

On Sunday, sheriff’s deputies picked Bhatia up from Beverly Hills police custody and booked him into West Hollywood Station on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and animal cruelty, Medrano said.