Advertisement
California

Aftermath of late summer storm includes destroyed homes, a closed highway and a child death

A man takes a break from shoveling mud
Joe Crook takes a break from shoveling mud from mudslides that were triggered by heavy downpours in Forest Falls last week.
(William Liang / For The Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A late summer monsoon that swept over Southern California last week, triggering mudslides and flash floods also destroyed multiple homes and led to a child’s death, officials said.

The storm dumped inches of rain on the San Bernardino County mountains and foothills and unleashed a torrent of mud, rocks and trees, particularly in burn scars near Oak Glen and Forest Falls.

In the end, three homes were destroyed and more than a dozen other homes, businesses and outbuildings were damaged, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

Advertisement

Among the homes destroyed was one owned by a couple expecting their fourth baby, according to an online fundraising page. The couple, Amy and Ian Johnson, also lost most of their family pets, Amy Johnson posted on Facebook.

VENICE, CA - SEPTEMBER 17, 2025 -- Surfer Brian Chapman walks past a puddle as warm and muggy weather, remnants of tropical storm Mario, moves into Venice Beach on September 17, 2025. Temperatures will cool through the period but humidities will be much higher than normal. Rain and thunderstorm chances will begin Wednesday night and continue into at least early Friday. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Southern California expected to remain muggy, with a chance for rain, until early next week

Muggy moisture across Southern California doesn’t appear to be going anywhere any time soon, with a chance for showers sticking around through at least the weekend.

No serious injuries were reported in the mountain communities. But the same storm triggered flash flooding that washed away a vehicle in Barstow, killing 2-year-old Xavier Padilla Aguilera and injuring his father. Family members remembered the child as a happy baby who was always eating and loved watching Ms. Rachel and Morphle, according to an online campaign to raise money for his funeral.

The debris flows also damaged Highway 38, prompting the California Department of Transportation to indefinitely close the road from Angelus Oaks to Big Bear.

Advertisement

More showers are possible Friday and Saturday — and then there’s a chance for new storms as early as Sunday from Tropical Storm Narda, which continues to develop off the coast of southern Mexico, according to the National Weather Service.

Times staff writer Grace Toohey contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest
Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement