Mystery deepens into Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death as authorities release her body, probe d4vd ties

Community residents gathered Sunday evening for a vigil in Lake Elsinore to remember Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the 15-year-old whose remains were found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to singer d4vd, in Hollywood.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the teenage girl who was found dead in the front trunk of a Tesla in a Hollywood tow yard, is finally going home after the medical examiner’s office released her body back to her family on Wednesday.

How her body wound up in the trunk of a multiplatinum musician’s vehicle while he is in the middle of a world tour remains a mystery, and has thrown into question the remaining tour dates and fueled rumors about his potential relationship with the girl, who was reported missing last year.

What do we know

Celeste’s body was found Sept. 8, a day after her 15th birthday, but the cause of her death has not been released by the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s office. Celeste’s severely decomposed remains were found after complaints of a foul odor coming from an impounded vehicle at the tow yard.



The vehicle is registered to 20-year-old R&B singer d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.



The Tesla was parked in the Hollywood Hills near a rental home where Burke was staying. He has been on a national tour since the start of the summer and was set to leave the country for the European leg of his tour, but several dates have been canceled following Celeste’s discovery. The case is being investigated by robbery-homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department.



Since the discovery, photos and videos of Burke and Celeste have circulated online as fans of his and online sleuths have speculated about her connection to the singer. Burke maintained a constant presence online on streaming and other social media apps with fans as his fame grew, prompting fans to dig through numerous posts and videos looking for any connection between the singer and Celeste, including messages and times she appeared alongside Burke in videos.



Celeste grew up in Lake Elsinore, about 76 miles from Hollywood, where the Tesla was parked before it was towed. She was in the seventh grade and her family reported her missing at least three times in 2024, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

