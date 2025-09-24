Mystery deepens into Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death as authorities release her body, probe d4vd ties
Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the teenage girl who was found dead in the front trunk of a Tesla in a Hollywood tow yard, is finally going home after the medical examiner’s office released her body back to her family on Wednesday.
How her body wound up in the trunk of a multiplatinum musician’s vehicle while he is in the middle of a world tour remains a mystery, and has thrown into question the remaining tour dates and fueled rumors about his potential relationship with the girl, who was reported missing last year.
What do we know
- Celeste’s body was found Sept. 8, a day after her 15th birthday, but the cause of her death has not been released by the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s office. Celeste’s severely decomposed remains were found after complaints of a foul odor coming from an impounded vehicle at the tow yard.
- The vehicle is registered to 20-year-old R&B singer d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.
- The Tesla was parked in the Hollywood Hills near a rental home where Burke was staying. He has been on a national tour since the start of the summer and was set to leave the country for the European leg of his tour, but several dates have been canceled following Celeste’s discovery. The case is being investigated by robbery-homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department.
- Since the discovery, photos and videos of Burke and Celeste have circulated online as fans of his and online sleuths have speculated about her connection to the singer. Burke maintained a constant presence online on streaming and other social media apps with fans as his fame grew, prompting fans to dig through numerous posts and videos looking for any connection between the singer and Celeste, including messages and times she appeared alongside Burke in videos.
- Celeste grew up in Lake Elsinore, about 76 miles from Hollywood, where the Tesla was parked before it was towed. She was in the seventh grade and her family reported her missing at least three times in 2024, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.
‘She deserves justice’: Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s hometown mourns ‘sweet child’ found dead in singer’s car
In Lake Elsinore, Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s hometown, those who knew her are demanding justice after she was found dead in a musician’s car.
What we don’t know
- Despite much online speculation, there are still few official connections between the singer and the girl. Sources say detectives are trying to sort it out. Neither Celeste’s family nor Burke’s representative have commented.
- Officials have not determined a cause of death and have not declared this a homicide investigation. An autopsy will likely determine a cause but it’s unclear when that work will be complete.
- Celeste was reported missing last year from her Lake Elsinore home, but it’s unclear what her movements were in the weeks and months before her death. Residents in Lake Elsinore said they had seen her in the area after she was reported missing last year. Others said they believed she had run away before.
- Police have said Burke is cooperating with investigators but it’s unclear what he has told them. Detectives served a search warrant at the rental property north of Sunset Boulevard. Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case but not authorized to speak publicly said investigators recovered various items from the home, including electronics and computers.