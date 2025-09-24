Advertisement
California

Mystery deepens into Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death as authorities release her body, probe d4vd ties

A vigil in Lake Elsinore to remember Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
Community residents gathered Sunday evening for a vigil in Lake Elsinore to remember Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the 15-year-old whose remains were found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to singer d4vd, in Hollywood.
(OnScene.TV)
Nathan Solis.
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan Solis and Salvador Hernandez
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the teenage girl who was found dead in the front trunk of a Tesla in a Hollywood tow yard, is finally going home after the medical examiner’s office released her body back to her family on Wednesday.

How her body wound up in the trunk of a multiplatinum musician’s vehicle while he is in the middle of a world tour remains a mystery, and has thrown into question the remaining tour dates and fueled rumors about his potential relationship with the girl, who was reported missing last year.

What do we know

  • Celeste’s body was found Sept. 8, a day after her 15th birthday, but the cause of her death has not been released by the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s office. Celeste’s severely decomposed remains were found after complaints of a foul odor coming from an impounded vehicle at the tow yard.
  • The vehicle is registered to 20-year-old R&B singer d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.
  • The Tesla was parked in the Hollywood Hills near a rental home where Burke was staying. He has been on a national tour since the start of the summer and was set to leave the country for the European leg of his tour, but several dates have been canceled following Celeste’s discovery. The case is being investigated by robbery-homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department.
  • Since the discovery, photos and videos of Burke and Celeste have circulated online as fans of his and online sleuths have speculated about her connection to the singer. Burke maintained a constant presence online on streaming and other social media apps with fans as his fame grew, prompting fans to dig through numerous posts and videos looking for any connection between the singer and Celeste, including messages and times she appeared alongside Burke in videos.
  • Celeste grew up in Lake Elsinore, about 76 miles from Hollywood, where the Tesla was parked before it was towed. She was in the seventh grade and her family reported her missing at least three times in 2024, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.
Advertisement
Community residents gathered Sunday evening for a vigil in Lake Elsinore to remember Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the 15-year-old whose remains were found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd, in Hollywood.

California

‘She deserves justice’: Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s hometown mourns ‘sweet child’ found dead in singer’s car

In Lake Elsinore, Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s hometown, those who knew her are demanding justice after she was found dead in a musician’s car.

What we don’t know

  • Despite much online speculation, there are still few official connections between the singer and the girl. Sources say detectives are trying to sort it out. Neither Celeste’s family nor Burke’s representative have commented.
  • Officials have not determined a cause of death and have not declared this a homicide investigation. An autopsy will likely determine a cause but it’s unclear when that work will be complete.
  • Celeste was reported missing last year from her Lake Elsinore home, but it’s unclear what her movements were in the weeks and months before her death. Residents in Lake Elsinore said they had seen her in the area after she was reported missing last year. Others said they believed she had run away before.
  • Police have said Burke is cooperating with investigators but it’s unclear what he has told them. Detectives served a search warrant at the rental property north of Sunset Boulevard. Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case but not authorized to speak publicly said investigators recovered various items from the home, including electronics and computers.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis reports on breaking news with the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement