Bestselling author and wife of Weezer bassist avoids jail for shooting at LAPD officers

Jillian Lauren, a best-selling author who is married to the bassist from the rock band Weezer, appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on May 13, 2025.

Bestselling author Jillian Lauren will avoid jail time for her actions in an incident where she shot at Los Angeles police officers who raced into the backyard of her home while chasing suspects.

A judge granted Lauren, 51, diversion on Thursday due to mental health issues, Los Angeles County authorities said.

Lauren — who is married to Weezer bassist Scott Shriner — was arrested in April after she found herself on the wrong end of a high-speed police chase that had nothing to do with her. LAPD officers were aiding the California Highway Patrol in a search for someone who fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident on the 134 Freeway and wound up in the backyard of Lauren’s Eagle Rock home.

Lauren was not connected to the hit-and-run incident, authorities said. But officers arrived and found her standing in her backyard armed with a handgun. Police said she ignored commands to drop the weapon and opened fire on the officers, who were not hit. Lauren was wounded when the officers returned fire.

On Thursday, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Susan J. DeWitt granted a petition to spare Lauren from serving jail time, determining she was eligible for mental health diversion. Under the terms of the agreement, Lauren must not own firearms, avoid the use of drugs and alcohol and attend therapy.

If she successfully complies with the agreement for two years, all charges will be dismissed, according to a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Prosecutors did not oppose the diversion petition, the spokeswoman said.

Calls and e-mails to Lauren’s attorneys were not returned. A spokeswoman for the LAPD could not immediately provide comment.

Lauren was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, a charge that carries a lengthy prison sentence. Prosecutors eventually charged Lauren with assault and negligent discharge of a firearm.

It was not clear if Lauren heard police officer’s commands during the incident. A police helicopter was hovering over the scene. According to a video released by the LAPD, a neighbor could be heard telling a 911 dispatcher that Lauren was confused about what happened.

“There were three men, and one of them shot her, and the cops are looking for him right now … They have their guns out,” the neighbor said.

Lauren is the bestselling author of the memoirs “Everything You Ever Wanted” and “Some Girls: My Life in a Harem,” which recounts her encounters with Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei.

She also wrote “Behold the Monster: Facing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer,” a look inside the mind of serial killer Samuel Little. Lauren and Shriner have been married for 20 years.