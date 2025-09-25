Recognize this alleged package thief? Police are calling him ‘Postal Malone’
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of stealing multiple packages from an apartment community in Irvine over the weekend.
The twist? The suspect bears a resemblance to pop star Post Malone.
“The suspect seems to love everything ‘post,’ including taking postal packages that don’t belong to him,” the Irvine Police Department said on Instagram. “We don’t want to be running in circles. We want to say we had some help.”
Police said the man, not yet identified, was caught on camera Sunday stealing more than five packages inside an apartment community on Spectrum Center Drive.
Public Information Officer Kyle Oldoerp said police did not yet know how many people might have fallen victim to “Postal Malone.”
The suspect has tattoos on the right side of his face and his right hand, police said. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black cap.
“We have some leads and hope to locate the man soon,” Oldoerp told The Times on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ward at mward@cityofirvine.org.