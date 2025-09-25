Recognize this alleged package thief? Police are calling him ‘Postal Malone’

A package thief dubbed “Postal Malone” for his resemblance to the musician was captured on camera stealing packages in Irvine, according to police.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of stealing multiple packages from an apartment community in Irvine over the weekend.

The twist? The suspect bears a resemblance to pop star Post Malone.

“The suspect seems to love everything ‘post,’ including taking postal packages that don’t belong to him,” the Irvine Police Department said on Instagram . “We don’t want to be running in circles. We want to say we had some help.”

Police said the man, not yet identified, was caught on camera Sunday stealing more than five packages inside an apartment community on Spectrum Center Drive.

Advertisement

Public Information Officer Kyle Oldoerp said police did not yet know how many people might have fallen victim to “Postal Malone.”

The suspect has tattoos on the right side of his face and his right hand, police said. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black cap.

“We have some leads and hope to locate the man soon,” Oldoerp told The Times on Thursday.