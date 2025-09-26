In Los Feliz, a Hearst heiress’s estate asks $21.5 million

A Spanish Colonial-style mansion tucked in the hills of Los Feliz just hit the market for $21.5 million. If it gets its price, it would be among the neighborhood’s priciest sales ever.

It’s owned by Lydia Hearst, great-granddaughter of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, and her husband, actor-comedian Chris Hardwick.

Sales north of $20 million are typically reserved for the tony enclaves west of the 101 Freeway — Beverly Hills, Bel-Air, Brentwood — but there’s a precedent for blockbuster deals in Los Feliz. Hearst and Hardwick set the neighborhood price record when they bought the home a decade ago for $11 million, and that record has been topped by several sales, including ones involving Angelina Jolie, who bought the famed DeMille estate for $24.5 million in 2017, and Brad Pitt, who sold his Craftsman compound two years ago for $39 million.

Named the Victor Rossetti Residence after the banker it was built for in the 1920s, the house was designed by Paul R. Williams, the prolific, trailblazing architect whose architectural imprint can be seen across Southern California, including the Beverly Hills Hotel and the futuristic Theme Building at LAX.

Designed by Paul R. Williams, the main house features ornate ironwork, stained-glass windows and colorful tile. (Rodeo Realty)

Here, Williams deployed coffered ceilings, ornamental ironwork, stained-glass windows and colorful tile across two stories and nearly 9,000 square feet. In addition to 10 bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms, there’s a wood-paneled library, wine cellar, pub and hidden bookshelf door that leads to the lower level.

Outside, the one-acre grounds boast a garden, koi pond, citrus grove, swimming pool, pool house and guesthouse.

Sharon Hills of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.