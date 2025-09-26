Thousands of lightning strikes light up Southern California skies. Could more rain be on the way?

March 2019 time exposure photo captures a series of lightning strikes as seen from Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara.

Thousands of lightning strikes lit up the skies above Southern California over the past two days as the region prepares for the potential of more wet weather over the weekend.

Over the past 48 hours, at least 2,000 lightning strikes were spotted over the Southern California area, from the Channel Islands off Ventura County all the way to the Central Coast, with most of the thunderstorm and heavy rain occurring over the Pacific Ocean about 50 miles offshore, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have an area of low pressure that’s been cut off from the jet stream and it’s been moving slowly across the area and that [has] actually retained some of the moisture to the south, and it’s produced a lot of lightning strikes,” said NWS meteorologist Todd Hall.

The Bay Area region had more than 13,000 total lightning strikes, with 6,500 in-cloud and 6,700 cloud-ground, meaning that those were discharged between the thunderstorm cloud and the Earth’s surface, according to the weather service. Most of the lightning strikes hit during wet conditions with little fire risk.

A weak low-pressure system is expected to move through Southern California starting Saturday, bringing thunderstorms, winds and isolated showers to the region, according to the National Weather Service.

A large trough is expected to move through the West Coast by early next week, bringing cooler temperatures to the region through Tuesday and wet conditions in northern California.

There’s the potential for at least a quarter-inch of rain in some areas and even more in others, with the highest chances for rain over the interior valleys and mountains in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the weather service. The best chances for rain will occur Saturday afternoon into the evening.

“In general, we’re seeing light amounts for most areas — there’s potential over burn scars for heavy downpours,” Hall added.