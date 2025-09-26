Her husband killed her for ‘failure to lose weight’ and threatening to leave him, SoCal prosecutors say

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A woman who moved to the U.S. to pursue her dream of becoming a defense attorney was killed by her husband in Hollywood, according to authorities.

According to a GoFundMe page, 37-year-old June Bunyan took the bar exam in the U.S. and moved from the U.K. to pursue a legal career.

“June was known for her vibrant personality, infectious laugh, and deeply compassionate heart,” according to the page. “Exceptionally accomplished, she held multiple degrees, but her proudest achievement was earning her law degree.”

On Sept. 11, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department came into contact with Jonathan Renteria, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement. The deputies learned about a possible homicide in Hollywood and LAPD officers went to a home in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue, where they found a body.

The killing appeared to be the result of domestic violence, police said.

Renteria was then arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, police said. He was also charged with mutilation, disinterment and sexual contact with human remains. He is being held at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

According to court records obtained by ABC7, Bunyan and Renteria were married for a year and had a 1-month-old baby.

Renteria was allegedly found in a Ventura County hotel room with a note admitting to killing his wife.

Renteria allegedly told prosecutors in a recorded interview that he got into a fight with his wife about her “failure to lose weight following her pregnancy,” and that she told him he’d never see their daughter again, ABC7 reported. He “admits to putting the victim in a rear-naked chokehold...” and killing her.