California

Photos: Black surfers ride the waves at Huntington Beach

Pro surfer Cherif Fall, of Senegal, goes airborne on a big wave during men's surfing competition.
Professional surfer Cherif Fall, of Senegal, goes airborne on a big wave during a men’s surfing competition at the fourth annual “A Great Day in the Stoke,” a celebration of Black surf culture in Huntington Beach, on Saturday.
By Allen J. Schaben
Staff Photographer Follow
A group of beginners learns how to pop up on a surfboard during surf lessons.
Surfers Ismailia Samb and Cherif Fall, both of Senegal, congratulate each other after competing
Surf instructors help Candace Chestnut, of Los Angeles, ride a wave for her first time.

Nicole Mitchell, of Charlotte, NC, celebrates with fellow beginners after ride a wave during beginning surf lessons.

Surf instructors Mike Bennett, left, and Shanden Brutsch, right, cheer on Cassandra Winston as she rides her first wave.

1. Surf instructors help Candace Chestnut, of Los Angeles, ride a wave for her first time as she takes lessons. 2. Nicole Mitchell, of Charlotte, N.C., celebrates with fellow beginners after riding a wave. 3. Surf instructors Mike Bennett, left, and Shanden Brutsch, right, cheer on Cassandra Winston as she rides her first wave.

Beginning surfers celebrate with a photo together after ride a waves during beginning surf lessons.
Beginning surfers celebrate with a photo together after lessons.
Yolanda Smith, Courtney Tell swing the ropes as first time double dutch jumper Hendrix Juergens of Huntington Beach
Yolanda Smith, left, and Courtney Tell, right, swing the ropes as for first-time double-Dutch jumper Hendrix Juergens.

Friends carry pro surfer Potira Nascimento, of Brazil, up the beach as she celebrates her first place victory.

Friends celebrate with pro surfer Potira Nascimento.

Sidy Camara, of Senegal, celebrates winning first place in the men's shortboard final.

1. Friends carry professional surfer Potira Nascimento, of Brazil, up the beach as she celebrates her first-place victory in the women’s shortboard final. 2. Friends celebrate with Nascimento, center, as she takes first place. 3. Sidy Camara, of Senegal, celebrates winning first place in the men’s shortboard final.

Surfers and participants gather for a group photo at the the fourth annual celebration of "A Great Day in the Stoke."
Surfers and participants gather for a group photo at the end of “A Great Day in the Stoke.”

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

