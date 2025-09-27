Photos: Black surfers ride the waves at Huntington Beach

-
-
- Share via
1. Surf instructors help Candace Chestnut, of Los Angeles, ride a wave for her first time as she takes lessons. 2. Nicole Mitchell, of Charlotte, N.C., celebrates with fellow beginners after riding a wave. 3. Surf instructors Mike Bennett, left, and Shanden Brutsch, right, cheer on Cassandra Winston as she rides her first wave.
1. Friends carry professional surfer Potira Nascimento, of Brazil, up the beach as she celebrates her first-place victory in the women’s shortboard final. 2. Friends celebrate with Nascimento, center, as she takes first place. 3. Sidy Camara, of Senegal, celebrates winning first place in the men’s shortboard final.