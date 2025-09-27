Singer D4vd broke lease and moved out of Hollywood Hills home searched in 15-year-old girl’s death

Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18 in Indio, Calif.

Singer D4vd broke his lease to a multimillion-dollar home in the Hollywood Hills and moved out just days after police searched the property in connection to the death of a 15-year-old girl, the owner confirmed to The Times.

Police found the body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez on Sept. 8, a day after her birthday, in the trunk of a Tesla that was spotted parked near the rental home. The car, registered to the singer, was impounded before the grisly discovery was made.

It’s unclear how long she had been inside the trunk of the car. Her body was described by authorities as being decomposed, suggesting she had been dead for a while.

On Sept. 17, detectives served a search warrant at the home in the upscale neighborhood on Doheny Drive, where law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case said several electronic items, including computers, were seized.

A cause of death has not been released by the L.A. County medical examiner, and her death is being investigated by the robbery-homicide detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The owner of the home, Malden Trifunovic, said the lease on the home was terminated early and D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, moved out.

It’s unclear how much more time was left on the lease.

Moving crews were spotted along the street Wednesday, moving boxes out of the home.

Since the discovery of Celeste’s death, photos and videos of the 15-year-old girl and Burke, who is 20, have circulated online as fans of his, and online sleuths, have scoured the internet for chat logs, pictures and videos of livestreams that showed the two together online.

Detectives have since been working to detail the last days of Celeste’s life.

Celeste was raised in Lake Elsinore, more than 70 miles from Hollywood.

According to records from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, the underage girl was reported missing three times by family members in 2024.

Police have said Burke is cooperating with investigators.

Burke had been on tour and was slated to begin touring Europe this year, but several dates have since been canceled.

