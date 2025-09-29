Advertisement
Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for weeks before being discovered inside D4vd’s Tesla

Mourners leave notes at a memorial for teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez in Lake Elsinore.
By Richard Winton and Salvador Hernandez
  • The decomposing body of missing Celeste Rivas Hernandez was discovered in singer D4vd’s Tesla trunk.
  • The Tesla sat parked on a Hollywood Hills street for days before being towed and searched.
  • She was dead for some time before being found, police said.

A missing teenage girl had been dead for several weeks before her decomposing body was discovered stuffed inside the trunk of singer D4vd’s Telsa, Los Angeles police said Monday.

LAPD Capt. Scot Williams confirmed the timeline but did not provide a precise time of death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is now trying to determine the cause of death of the girl, Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Detectives have been working for weeks to trace Hernandez’s final movements and determine any connections with D4vd, who police say has been cooperating with them.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Singer D4vd broke lease and moved out of Hollywood Hills home searched in 15-year-old girl’s death

D4vd broke lease and moved out of a Hollywood Hills home that was searched by police in connection to the death of a 15-year-old girl.

A 2023 Tesla registered to David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, was ticketed by Los Angeles authorities on a Hollywood Hills street near where the singer lived 11 days before her body was discovered.

The Tesla had been parked on Bluebird Avenue so long that some residents complained about it in August, leading to the car being ticketed.

“I’m not sure exactly when the parking complaints about the Tesla began, but it was closer to the beginning part of August,” said Williams, who as captain of the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division is supervising the investigation.

Records reviewed by The Times show on the afternoon of Aug. 27, a parking enforcement officer marked the Tesla, noting the position of its tires. Then, on Sept. 3, the officer issued a citation to the Tesla for violating the 72-hour parking ordinance. Two days later, the Tesla was impounded and towed to the Hollywood tow yard.

In the early morning of Sept. 8, a tow yard worker passing the Tesla caught a whiff of the familiar smell of death. He alerted Los Angeles police detectives to his concerns. A detective, agreeing with those suspicions, obtained a search warrant and then opened the trunk.

David Anthony Burke, aka D4VD attends the Ottolinger Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at 13 rue de Santeuil on March 9, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo by Alexis Jumeau/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Celeste Rivas went missing a year ago. Her decomposing body was found in singer D4vd’s Tesla

The mystery deepened this week in the case of the girl whose decomposing body was found in an abandoned Tesla registered to singer D4vd.

Inside the trunk of the multiplatinum musician’s Tesla was a black holdall bag containing Celeste’s heavily decomposed remains. She weighed 71 pounds and had a “Shhh” tattoo on her finger, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Her body was found a day after her 15th birthday.

Celeste grew up in Lake Elsinore, about 76 miles away from Hollywood, where the Tesla was parked before it was towed. She was in the seventh grade, and her family reported her missing at least three times in 2024, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

