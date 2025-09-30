Slightly cloudy with a chance of home runs. Dodgers postseason starts off cooler than normal

Runners participate in a 5K run during the Los Angeles Dodgers 12th Annual “Sunset Run” around Dodger Stadium with a backdrop of the L.A. skyline on Saturday.

This week’s weather will be mostly clear with a chance of home runs.

As the Dodgers prepare to face the Reds in a best-of-three wild-card series starting Tuesday, a deeper marine layer and lingering cloud cover has temperatures around Los Angeles 4 to 8 degrees cooler than normal, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles. Gusty sundowner winds are possible in the evening, the forecast states.

Wednesday is expected to see a little more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. It’s expected to be around 67 and 71 degrees at Chavez Ravine at first pitch Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Should the series go to a third game, forecasters say it should be warmer on Thursday, with a shrinking marine layer expected to bring maximum temperatures up to within 1 to 3 degrees of normal but still cooler than normal, according to the Weather Service forecast. Not exactly home run weather, but still an improvement.

Temperatures are expected to remain below normal Friday and Saturday, followed by even more cooling that could bring maximum temperatures to 10 to 15 degrees below normal by Monday, the Weather Service said.