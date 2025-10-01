Your guide to Proposition 50: California redistricting

Proposition 50 is part of a spiraling national fight over redistricting, instigated by President Trump, that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2026 election.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrats in the state Legislature put Proposition 50 on California’s Nov. 4 ballot after the Texas GOP began discussing a new map that would help elect five more Republicans to Congress.

The Republican Party holds the House by such a slim margin that any changes to state maps could have an effect on the balance of power in Washington.

Proposition 50 would change how California determines the boundaries of congressional districts. The measure asks voters to approve new congressional district lines designed to favor Democrats for the 2026, 2028 and 2030 elections, overriding the map drawn by the state’s nonpartisan, independent redistricting commission.

If voters approve Proposition 50, Golden State Democrats would see the odds tilted further in their favor, while the number of Republicans representing California in Washington, D.C., could be reduced by half.