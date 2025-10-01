Advertisement
California

‘Breaking Bad’ actor Raymond Cruz will not be charged in parking dispute, prosecutors say

Raymond Cruz poses for a portrait.
Raymond Cruz poses for a portrait to promote “Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires” in July.
(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Christopher Buchanan staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Christopher Buchanan
  • ‘Breaking Bad’ actor Raymond Cruz will not face charges after allegedly spraying women with water while washing his car in Silver Lake.

Actor and former “Breaking Bad” antagonist Raymond Cruz will not be charged after his car wash confrontation, authorities say.

Cruz was held in police custody for five hours last month after three women accused the actor of intentionally spraying them with water while washing his car in front of his Silver Lake home.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office said Wednesday in an email that prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Cruz. The office did not provide a reason for the decision.

Cruz’s agent previously told The Times that the actor was washing his car when a group of three women parked within a foot of his vehicle. Cruz first asked the women to move at least a foot away from the car to avoid getting them wet, said Raphael Berko of Media Artist Group.

The women declined, Berko said, and instead began to record Cruz. Berko said he believed some water might have incidentally splashed on the women as Cruz turned around to tell them to stop recording, but denied intentional wrongdoing.

Berko did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Times staff writer Karen Garcia contributed to this report.

Christopher Buchanan

Christopher Buchanan is a summer intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. Previously, he covered national and state politics, protests, higher education and American subculture. Buchanan’s work has been featured in NBC, Politico, CalMatters, NPR and American Banker, the latter as a member of the Dow Jones News Fund.

