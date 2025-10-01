Here’s how the U.S. government shutdown will impact California

File images of a TSA officer at Los Angeles International Airport. Air traffic controllers and the TSA will remain on the job during the government shutdown.

The federal government shut down for the first time in six years late Tuesday, requiring federal agencies to stop all nonessential work.

How will the shutdown impact California?

Here is what we know:

Airports and transportation

Major California airports are not expected to see immediate interruptions in service.

That’s because air traffic controllers and the Transportation Security Administration will still be on the job.

But the FAA said 11,000 other employees will be furloughed, according to Reuters.

Amtrak has also said train service will continue.

Veterans Services

According to the VA, medical facilities and clinics will remain open and operate normally. Burials will continue as well along with various benefits and educational programs

But some services will be impacted including:



Transition program assistance and career counseling

Call centers closed

Cemetery ground maintenance

Benefit regional offices closed

Some outreach services.

Environment

Nearly 90% of EPA staff will be furloughed; only 1,732 of 15,166 employees will report to work, according to the agency’s most recent shutdown contingency plan, issued in September.

Immediate environmental hazard work is likely to continue, but longer-term efforts such as research, permitting, writing new rules and pollution enforcement will largely freeze.

Many activities will halt, including research and the publication of research results, and the issuance of new grants, contracts and permits, according to the agency. Critically, civil enforcement inspections — on-site visits to facilities to check their compliance with environmental regulations — will also cease.

Whether cleanup work at hazardous waste areas known as Superfund sites will continue will be decided case by case.

Read more here.

Social Security and other benefits

Social Security and other key benefits will continue to be paid.

But the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare offered some caveats:

“Customer service at the Social Security Administration (SSA) may be disrupted, including benefit verifications, earnings record corrections and updates, overpayments processing, and replacing Medicare cards,” it said in a statement. “The level of disruption will depend on how many SSA employees the Trump administration deems ‘essential’ and ‘non-essential’ during the shutdown. Because the administration already has brutally reduced SSA’s workforce, it’s likely that many remaining staffers will be classified as ‘essential,’ but we cannot be sure.”

The government has enough money to fund Medicaid for the first quarter of the next fiscal year, AP reported.

Mail

Don’t worry, your postal carrier is still on the job.

“U.S. Postal Service operations will not be interrupted in the event of a government shutdown, and all Post Offices will remain open for business as usual. Because we are an independent entity that is generally funded through the sale of our products and services, and not by tax dollars, our services will not be impacted by a government shutdown,” the agency said.

Student loans/education

According to the U.S. Department of Education, student loans will still be disbursed and loans will still be collected as usual. Pell Grants and Free Application for Federal Student Aid will also continue. Title I money distribution will also continue.

But according to AP, the agency will stop some grant making for local schools as well as civil rights investigations. It might take some time for these changes to take effect.

A long shutdown could cause more impacts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.