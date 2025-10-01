Advertisement
Six people who tried to hang a banner on the Hollywood sign are arrested, officials say

LAPD officers take people into custody
Los Angeles Police Department officers took six people into custody after they tried to hang a banner on the Hollywood sign.
(LAPD)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Six people were arrested Sunday after they tried to hang a banner on the Hollywood sign, according to authorities.

The group allegedly trespassed in the area of the landmark around noon and tried to hang a banner on one of the “O’s,” according to a Los Angeles Police Department Instagram post.

The people were detained without incident, police said.

It was unclear what sort of banner the group was trying to hang — or what message they were trying to send. A photo the LAPD shared on social media showed that the banner included what appears to be a green-and-white pill capsule, but the entire banner is not visible.

L.A. city park rangers took over the investigation and the LAPD referred further questions to the agency, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information Wednesday.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

