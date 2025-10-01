Six people who tried to hang a banner on the Hollywood sign are arrested, officials say

Los Angeles Police Department officers took six people into custody after they tried to hang a banner on the Hollywood sign.

The group allegedly trespassed in the area of the landmark around noon and tried to hang a banner on one of the “O’s,” according to a Los Angeles Police Department Instagram post.

The people were detained without incident, police said.

It was unclear what sort of banner the group was trying to hang — or what message they were trying to send. A photo the LAPD shared on social media showed that the banner included what appears to be a green-and-white pill capsule, but the entire banner is not visible.

L.A. city park rangers took over the investigation and the LAPD referred further questions to the agency, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information Wednesday.