An animal-style problem at SoCal In-N-Out’s grand opening: A big snake

A 3.6-pound python was found at an In-N-Out drive-thru on Monday afternoon.

Apparently, In-N-Out grand openings are just for people.

Just after the opening of the chain’s newest restaurant in Monrovia over the weekend, an employee spotted a roughly 3- to 4-foot-long python in the drive-thru, triggering a call to Pasadena Humane to help them with their animal-style problem.

The nonprofit animal welfare group posted on social media that an In-N-Out employee found the snake on Monday and called for help, so the group sent a specialist to the scene to help wrangle the serpent, on the double (double).

“Fortunately, no employee had to physically catch it or bring it in,” Sarie Hooker, communications manager at Pasadena Humane, said Wednesday.

Pasadena Humane officials have not determined the sex of the snake, but noted it was “well taken care of.” The snake weighed 3.6 pounds, or almost the weight of seven double-doubles.

Pasadena Humane is advising anyone with information about the python to call them at (626) 792-7151, ext. 997.

This snake is classified as a stray and is not currently available for adoption.

Hooker said the public is advised to keep their distance should they see a python.

“If you can safely take a photo, it helps with identifying the snake on our end and if it’s possibly domestic or wild,” Hooker said. “But please call us.”