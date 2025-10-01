Advertisement
Where to vote in California’s 2025 special election: Find a vote center or drop box

By Dakota Smith
  • The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 4 election is Oct. 20.
  • You can still show up at a polling place and cast a ballot conditionally if you haven’t registered by election day.
California’s special election is almost here, and there are many ways to cast your ballot.

You can vote by mail, drop your ballot in a box, or show up at a polling place on election day if you forgot to register to vote.

Here’s information on how and where to cast your ballot, according to the state’s secretary of state.

Check voter registration status

Make sure your voter registration is current by entering your name, date of birth and ID or Social Security number on the secretary of state’s website.

You can register to vote here. The last day to register for the Nov. 4 special election is Oct. 20. If you miss that deadline, you can still cast a ballot through the Conditional Voter Registration process — also known as same day voter registration.

Prospective voters can visit a vote center, conditionally register and cast a ballot. Ballots are then counted after election officials finish the voter registration verification process, according to the secretary of state’s website.

California

Your guide to Proposition 50: California redistricting

Proposition 50 is part of a spiraling national fight over redistricting, sparked by President Donald Trump, that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2026 election.

Vote by mail

Ballots start going out to all California registered voters beginning Oct. 6. Complete your ballot, put it in the provided envelope and sign the back. Put the envelope in your mailbox, give it to your mail carrier or take it to the post office. It must be postmarked on or before election day, Nov. 4, and received by Nov. 12 to be counted.

Drop off your ballot

Complete your ballot, put it in the provided envelope, sign it and drop it off at any vote center or ballot drop box in California. All polling places and ballot drop boxes close at 8 p.m. on election day. You can find your polling place here and a list of vote centers here.

You can also go directly to your county registrar’s website to find out where to deliver your ballot locally. Voting centers in Los Angeles County can be found at this site.

California

How to vote in California’s Nov. 4 special election

Here are some things to know about how to vote in California’s special election on Nov. 4, and where to access more information about the election.

Give your ballot to someone else to return for you

You can have someone return your ballot for you — but you must fill out the authorization section on the back of your ballot envelope for it to count.

Voters with disabilities

Voters with disabilities have additional options, including remote accessible vote-by-mail and curbside voting. Read more here.

Check your ballot

You can track your ballot on its way to being counted through the secretary of state’s website.

Local resources

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s website lists voter centers and drop boxes.

If you don’t live in one of these counties, check your local county registrar’s office.

Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith covers the San Fernando Valley for the Los Angeles Times. She was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College and lives in Los Angeles.

