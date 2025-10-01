Where to vote in California’s 2025 special election: Find a vote center or drop box

Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.
Dakota Smith covers the San Fernando Valley for the Los Angeles Times. She was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College and lives in Los Angeles.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Podcasts
Survivors of Southern California wildfires are battling their insurance companies over rebuilding and cleanup costs. We talk to Laurence Darmiento, who covers the industry for the L.A. Times.
James Sexton, ostracized after reporting misconduct, fed FBI information on the Sheriff’s Department’s scheme to hide Anthony Brown. Indicted, Sexton fought, but was found guilty. His testimony fueled a widening obstruction scandal.
A quiet man vanished; a mysterious redhead moved in. The L.A. Times investigates how Caroline Herrling manipulated her way to millions, leaving a trail of bodies behind.