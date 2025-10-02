Here’s the latest design for the newly issued California driver’s license

The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday unveiled a new design and enhanced security features for all driver’s licenses and identification cards.

California driver’s licenses are getting yet another redesign with new security measures — but motorists don’t have to race to their nearest DMV office to update theirs.

Starting Wednesday, newly issued driver’s license and identification cards will include additional features, including a first-in-the-nation digital signature, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The driver’s license or ID in your wallet is still valid until the expiration date.

“While I know some of our customers will want the new version of the driver’s license, there is no need to replace an existing license or identification card until your current one expires,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

The fee for renewing your driver’s license remains at $45. An ID renewal is $39.

What’s changed for the license and ID

Say goodbye to the gold miner, agricultural lands, sailboats and the shape of the Golden State shown on the backgrounds of existing driver’s licenses.

The new design includes California’s redwoods, poppies and coastline.

What hasn’t changed is the REAL ID symbol, which is a golden bear with a star in the upper-right corner.

New security features

The new cards use “next-generation technology to enhance security,” including anti-counterfeit measures, Gordon said.

The DMV has added a digital security signature to one of the two bar codes on the back of the cards.

The magnetic stripon the back of the old driver’s license and ID has been removed in this redesign.

California driver’s license and identification cards are updated periodically to improve security, according to DMV officials.

The last time the card had a new design and security features was in 2010.

The look of the card was changed in 2018 with the implementation of REAL ID, which upgraded the security measures needed to fly on domestic airlines and enter federal buildings. It was a program that was first proposed after the terrorist attacks of 9/11.