SoCal serial arsonist who started 44,000-acre wildfire was caught by a license plate reader

Sept. 2024 images of a firefighter dousing hot spots after the Line fire engulfed a home in Running Springs.

A Norco man charged with igniting two Southern California fires that led to six firefighter injuries in September 2024 was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison by a San Bernardino County judge on Wednesday.

Justin Halstenberg, 35, was convicted of nine counts of arson, ranging from aggravated arson to the use of an incendiary device, for his role in San Bernardino County’s Line and Bacon fires.

“It’s clear that Halstenberg’s intent was sheer destruction and devastation,” said Jason Anderson, San Bernardino County Dist. Atty., in a statement. “Our mountain communities will be impacted by his crimes for many years, and additional lengthy and ongoing environmental recovery efforts.”

Prosecutors said in court that Halstenberg attempted three fires Sept. 5, 2024 in the city of Highland.

The first try was at the corner of Bacon and Lytle lanes, known as the short-lived Bacon Fire, which was extinguished quickly by local firefighters.

The second was also stamped out fast, this time by a good Samaritan, according to prosecutors.

His last effort, however, exploded into what became known as the Line Fire.

The blaze consumed 44,000 acres of San Bernardino Mountains territory, injured six firefighters and destroyed or damaged seven structures. Damage and recovery is estimated to cost in the millions, according to Anderson.

An automatic license-plate reader helped San Bernardino County and Cal Fire investigators link Halstenberg’s pickup truck to a location near the start of the Line fire.

Halstenberg was arrested in his family’s Norco home , around 20 miles from the ignition site, Sept. 10, 2024.

A representative for Halstenberg was not immediately available.

Anderson said the arrest and conviction would not have been possible without the “old-fashioned detective work” of sheriff’s detective Jacob Hernandez or investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“I want our communities to know that we stand with you, and hope that with this verdict and life sentence you can be assured that a serial arsonist will no longer torment our county,” Anderson said.