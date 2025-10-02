Advertisement
California

SoCal serial arsonist who started 44,000-acre wildfire was caught by a license plate reader

Sept. 2024 images of a firefighter dousing hot spots after the Line fire engulfed a home in Running Springs.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Andrew J. Campa.
By Andrew J. Campa
  • Justin Halstenberg of Norco was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison on Wednesday for igniting the Line Fire in Highland in 2024, which led to six firefighter injuries and 44,000 acres of San Bernardino County mountains being scorched.

A Norco man charged with igniting two Southern California fires that led to six firefighter injuries in September 2024 was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison by a San Bernardino County judge on Wednesday.

Justin Halstenberg, 35, was convicted of nine counts of arson, ranging from aggravated arson to the use of an incendiary device, for his role in San Bernardino County’s Line and Bacon fires.

“It’s clear that Halstenberg’s intent was sheer destruction and devastation,” said Jason Anderson, San Bernardino County Dist. Atty., in a statement. “Our mountain communities will be impacted by his crimes for many years, and additional lengthy and ongoing environmental recovery efforts.”

Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34-year-old resident of Norco, was arrested for intentionally igniting the Line Fire.
Justin Wayne Halstenberg.
(San Bernardino County Sheriff)

Prosecutors said in court that Halstenberg attempted three fires Sept. 5, 2024 in the city of Highland.

The first try was at the corner of Bacon and Lytle lanes, known as the short-lived Bacon Fire, which was extinguished quickly by local firefighters.

SAN BERNARDINO NATIONAL FOREST, CA - SEPTEMBER 9, 2024: U.S. Forest Service firefighters monitor a large plume from the Line fire moving east towards Forest Falls above Highway 38 on September 9, 2024 in San Bernardino National Forest, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

SoCal man ignited Line fire that scorched 44,000 acres, hurt 6 firefighters. He faces life term

Justin Halstenberg was found guilty of seven counts related to the Line fire and two counts related to a subsequent blaze.

The second was also stamped out fast, this time by a good Samaritan, according to prosecutors.

His last effort, however, exploded into what became known as the Line Fire.

The blaze consumed 44,000 acres of San Bernardino Mountains territory, injured six firefighters and destroyed or damaged seven structures. Damage and recovery is estimated to cost in the millions, according to Anderson.

An automatic license-plate reader helped San Bernardino County and Cal Fire investigators link Halstenberg’s pickup truck to a location near the start of the Line fire.

Halstenberg was arrested in his family’s Norco home, around 20 miles from the ignition site, Sept. 10, 2024.

REDLANDS, CA - SEPTEMBER 9, 2024: The out-of-control Line fire burns in the San Bernardino National Forest above homes of Lugonia Avenue on September 9, 2024 in Redlands, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘He did not light that fire’ says mother of man charged with starting California wildfire

Prosecutors say Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, of Norco had tried multiple times to start a fire. His mother told The Times that he is ‘not an arsonist.’

A representative for Halstenberg was not immediately available.

Anderson said the arrest and conviction would not have been possible without the “old-fashioned detective work” of sheriff’s detective Jacob Hernandez or investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“I want our communities to know that we stand with you, and hope that with this verdict and life sentence you can be assured that a serial arsonist will no longer torment our county,” Anderson said.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

