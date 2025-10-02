Advertisement
California

Trump asks USC and 8 other colleges to commit to his political agenda for favorable access to federal money

Bovard Administration Building with Tommy Trojan sculpture on the campus of the University of Southern California.
Bovard Administration Building with Tommy Trojan on the campus of the University of Southern California.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
By Aamer Madhani and Collin Binkley
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • The White House asks nine elite universities to adopt Trump’s political priorities in exchange for priority access to federal grants.
  • Schools include USC and the University of Arizona and must accept the government’s priorities on admissions, women’s sports, free speech, student discipline and college affordability, among other topics.

WASHINGTON — The White House is asking nine major universities, including the University of Southern California, to commit to President Trump’s political priorities in exchange for more favorable access to federal money.

Universities were asked to sign a “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education” committing them to adopt the White House’s vision for America’s campuses. It asks the schools to accept the government’s priorities on admissions, women’s sports, free speech, student discipline and college affordability, among other topics.

Signing on would give universities priority access to some federal grants, but government money would not be limited solely to those schools, according to a White House official who was not authorized to publicly discuss the plan and spoke on condition of anonymity. Colleges that agree would also have priority access to White House events and discussions with officials.

Advertisement
WESTWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 10, 2025 -- UCLA Anderson Full-Time MBA Advantage students gather on the UCLA campus in Westwood on September 10, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Here are the details of Trump’s $1.2-billion call to remake UCLA in a conservative image

The Times describes the details, for the first time, of the 28-page proposal the Trump administration has made to remake the UCLA campus.

The compact, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, asks universities to accept the government’s definition of gender and apply it to campus bathrooms, locker rooms and women’s sports teams. It asks colleges to stop considering race, gender and a wide range of other student demographics in the admissions process and to require undergraduate applicants to take the SAT or ACT.

The 10-page proposed agreement was sent Wednesday to some of the most selective public and private universities: Vanderbilt, the University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth College, the University of Southern California, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Texas, the University of Arizona, Brown University and the University of Virginia. It was not clear how these schools were selected or why, and whether similar offers might go out to other colleges.

Leaders of the Texas system were “honored” that the Austin campus was chosen to be a part of the compact and its “potential funding advantages,” according to a statement from Kevin Eltife, chair of the Board of Regents. “Today we welcome the new opportunity presented to us and we look forward to working with the Trump Administration on it,” Eltife said.

Advertisement

Representatives from the other colleges did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The administration has used its control of federal funding as leverage at several other colleges, cutting off research money at schools including Harvard and Columbia as it has sought changes to the schools’ governance and policies.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 02: The Gaza Solidarity Encampment was created on the campus of Cal State University Los Angeles. A student spokesperson (who did not want to give her name) said the group wants to end the attacks in Gaza; end the occupation of Palestine and called for the school to divest from military industrial companies like Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing because they don't want their tuitions going to these companies. The encampment went up May 1 and the spokesperson said they will stay until their demands are met. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Cal State universities now target of antisemitism probe by Trump administration

The Trump administration has launched a systemwide investigation into allegations of antisemitism at California State University and has started issuing subpoenas for employees’ contact information.

Under the compact, international enrollment would have to be capped at 15% of a college’s undergraduate student body — many elite schools are now above that — and no more than 5% could come from a single country.

Advertisement

Schools that sign on would have to cap tuition for U.S. students for five years and the wealthiest campuses would not charge tuition at all for students pursuing “hard science programs.”

On free speech, schools would have to commit to promoting a wide range of views on campus. That includes “transforming or abolishing institutional units that purposefully punish, belittle, and even spark violence against conservative ideas,” according to the compact.

Each school would have to commission an annual poll of students and faculty to evaluate the campuses’ adherence to the pact. The terms would be enforced by the Justice Department, with violators losing access to the compact’s benefits for no less than a year. Following violations bump the penalty to two years.

“Institutions of higher education are free to develop models and values other than those below,” the compact said, “if the institution elects to forego federal benefits.”

Madhani and Binkley write for the Associated Press.

More to Read

CaliforniaEducation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Navigating Insurance Hell, Pt. 2

    California’s home insurance crisis worsened after recent fires. With soaring rates and companies leaving due to wildfire risk, many residents wonder: Can they still get insured? Host Kate Cagle investigates how we got here and what comes next.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Inside Man: A Jailer Turns Informant

    James Sexton, ostracized after reporting misconduct, fed FBI information on the Sheriff’s Department’s scheme to hide Anthony Brown. Indicted, Sexton fought, but was found guilty. His testimony fueled a widening obstruction scandal.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: When the Labubu Craze Turned Criminal

    A $30,000 Labubu heist! Reporter Nathan Solis joins Madison to talk about the wild details of this high-stakes story. You’ll be hooked, Labubu fan or not.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement