California

Woman charged with murder in connection with a body found in a burned Honda in South L.A.

LAPD officers march in formation while wearing caps and white gloves
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a 52-year-old woman on suspicion of a killing in September. She has pleaded not guilty.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Staff Writer Follow
  • Sandra Romo Diaz has been charged with murder in the death of Soledad Lopez, whose body was found last month in a burned Honda Civic in South Los Angeles.
  • She has pleaded not guilty.

A woman is facing a murder charge after being arrested by Los Angeles police in connection with a body found inside a burned Honda Civic in South Los Angeles, police said.

Sandra Romo Diaz, 52, of Los Angeles was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department detectives in connection with the death of Soledad Lopez, whose body was found in the car Sept. 9.

Detectives arrested Romo Diaz on Sept. 16, and two days later, county prosecutors charged Romo with murder. She has pleaded not guilty.

According to the murder charge, Romo Diaz is accused of killing Lopez on Sept. 7.

Lopez’s body was found in South Los Angeles after family members filed a missing persons report and reportedly tracked her to a scorched Honda Civic that was being held at a tow yard on West Gage Avenue.

Human remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla after workers at a Hollywood tow yard reported a foul stench coming from the car on Sept. 8, 2025. (KTLA)

California

Remains of 2 women found in cars investigated as homicides; L.A. authorities reveal new details

Human remains were found in the trunk of a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard Monday afternoon, according to authorities. Another body was found in a Honda in a different tow yard.

The car had been towed to the lot on Sept. 8 from the 6800 block of South Flower Street, according to records. L.A. City firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire but did not check inside the car and did not see the woman’s remains, according to two sources familiar with the investigation.

The tow yard operator called the LAPD when family members arrived and said they wanted to look in the car, so Missing Persons Unit investigators rushed to the scene and found the woman’s partially burned body in the trunk on Sept. 9, according to police.

After serving search warrants at multiple locations on Sept. 16, they arrested Romo Diaz in the killing, police said.

During her arraignment on Sept. 18, Romo Diaz pleaded not guilty, court records show. She was ordered held without bail, and her next court appearance is Friday.

The discovery of the body in the Civic trunk came a day after LAPD detectives found the severely decomposed body of Celeste Hernandez Rivas in the trunk of R&B singer D4Vd’s Tesla after it was towed from a Hollywood Hills street. Investigators say she had been dead for several weeks, and the cause of death remains to be determined.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

