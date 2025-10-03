Advertisement
California

Drizzly, windy weather ahead for Southern California. Here’s how long it will last

Visitors make their way through light rain on a walking path in Santa Monica, March 11, 2025.
Visitors make their way through light rain on a walking path in Santa Monica in March. The Los Angeles area continues to see cooler-than-normal temperatures, and gusty winds are forecast to blow through Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Stray showers are possible in some areas.
  • Forecasters have issued wind advisories for portions of Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties, as well as towns in the eastern and western Mojave Desert.

As the Los Angeles area continues to see cooler-than-normal temperatures, gusty winds are forecast to blow through Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Light rain was reported in Koreatown and Atwater Village on Friday morning, and stray showers are also possible near the northern Ventura and L.A. County border with Kern County, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Maximum temperatures will generally reach the 70s in most of the area with the exception of Central Coast beaches, which will remain in the upper 60s, according to the Weather Service.

Advertisement

The Weather Service issued a wind advisory for portions of Santa Barbara County, saying that sundowner winds could gust up to 50 mph in the Santa Ynez Mountains and foothills, along with the coasts west of Goleta. A wind advisory was also issued for areas along the I-5 corridor from the Santa Clarita Valley to the border with Kern County, as well as the northwestern Antelope Valley and foothills. Both advisories will be in effect until 5 a.m. Saturday.

The Weather Service also issued wind advisories for the western Mojave Desert towns of Barstow, Daggett and Fort Irwin, as well as eastern Mojave communities and the Morongo Basin.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Navigating Insurance Hell, Pt. 2

    California’s home insurance crisis worsened after recent fires. With soaring rates and companies leaving due to wildfire risk, many residents wonder: Can they still get insured? Host Kate Cagle investigates how we got here and what comes next.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Inside Man: A Jailer Turns Informant

    James Sexton, ostracized after reporting misconduct, fed FBI information on the Sheriff’s Department’s scheme to hide Anthony Brown. Indicted, Sexton fought, but was found guilty. His testimony fueled a widening obstruction scandal.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: When the Labubu Craze Turned Criminal

    A $30,000 Labubu heist! Reporter Nathan Solis joins Madison to talk about the wild details of this high-stakes story. You’ll be hooked, Labubu fan or not.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement