Drizzly, windy weather ahead for Southern California. Here’s how long it will last

Visitors make their way through light rain on a walking path in Santa Monica in March. The Los Angeles area continues to see cooler-than-normal temperatures, and gusty winds are forecast to blow through Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

As the Los Angeles area continues to see cooler-than-normal temperatures, gusty winds are forecast to blow through Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Light rain was reported in Koreatown and Atwater Village on Friday morning, and stray showers are also possible near the northern Ventura and L.A. County border with Kern County, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Maximum temperatures will generally reach the 70s in most of the area with the exception of Central Coast beaches, which will remain in the upper 60s, according to the Weather Service.

The Weather Service issued a wind advisory for portions of Santa Barbara County, saying that sundowner winds could gust up to 50 mph in the Santa Ynez Mountains and foothills, along with the coasts west of Goleta. A wind advisory was also issued for areas along the I-5 corridor from the Santa Clarita Valley to the border with Kern County, as well as the northwestern Antelope Valley and foothills. Both advisories will be in effect until 5 a.m. Saturday.

The Weather Service also issued wind advisories for the western Mojave Desert towns of Barstow, Daggett and Fort Irwin, as well as eastern Mojave communities and the Morongo Basin.