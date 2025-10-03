Advertisement
California

Vehicle crashes onto steps of L.A. City Hall; surrounding streets closed as driver won’t come out

An aerial view of a vehicle parked outside L.A. City Hall
Police say it’s unclear whether Friday’s crash in downtown was intentional.
(KTLA)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer

A vehicle crashed onto the steps of Los Angeles City Hall around 4:08 p.m. on Friday, prompting road closures in the area, according to authorities.

Los Angeles Police officers are trying to make contact with the driver, who has not come out of the car in the hour since the crash, according to a department spokesperson. Surrounding streets and freeway off-ramps are being closed as officers respond to the incident, the spokesperson said.

It is unclear whether the crash was intentional, police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is standing by to assist, but so far there have been no reported injuries, according to a department spokesperson.

Helicopter footage captured by KTLA appeared to show a man in the car with two posters on the dashboard and an oxygen tank in the passenger seat.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

