Vehicle crashes onto steps of L.A. City Hall; surrounding streets closed as driver won’t come out

Police say it’s unclear whether Friday’s crash in downtown was intentional.

A vehicle crashed onto the steps of Los Angeles City Hall around 4:08 p.m. on Friday, prompting road closures in the area, according to authorities.

Los Angeles Police officers are trying to make contact with the driver, who has not come out of the car in the hour since the crash, according to a department spokesperson. Surrounding streets and freeway off-ramps are being closed as officers respond to the incident, the spokesperson said.

It is unclear whether the crash was intentional, police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is standing by to assist, but so far there have been no reported injuries, according to a department spokesperson.

Helicopter footage captured by KTLA appeared to show a man in the car with two posters on the dashboard and an oxygen tank in the passenger seat.

This is a developing story and will be updated.