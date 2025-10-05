Advertisement
California

Threats to TikTok workers are traced to Hawthorne. After standoff, police make arrest

Online threats to TikTok workers at the company's Culver City headquarters led to an evacuation late last week.
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)
By Christopher Goffard
Staff Writer Follow

Police have arrested a 33-year-old Hawthorne man in connection with a series of online threats directed against TikTok’s Culver City headquarters.

The Culver City Police Department said that TikTok employees received a threat on social media Friday, prompting security to evacuate the Bristol Parkway location.

Police traced the threat to Joseph Mayuyo and converged on his Hawthorne home Saturday, but he made more threats online and declared that he would not be taken alive, according to a police news release.

Advertisement

Crisis negotiators spent 90 minutes talking to him before he walked outside and surrendered, police said. He was booked on a charge of making criminal threats.

It was not clear from the release whether Mayuyo had any prior connection to the social media company.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Navigating Insurance Hell, Pt. 2

    California’s home insurance crisis worsened after recent fires. With soaring rates and companies leaving due to wildfire risk, many residents wonder: Can they still get insured? Host Kate Cagle investigates how we got here and what comes next.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Inside Man: A Jailer Turns Informant

    James Sexton, ostracized after reporting misconduct, fed FBI information on the Sheriff’s Department’s scheme to hide Anthony Brown. Indicted, Sexton fought, but was found guilty. His testimony fueled a widening obstruction scandal.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: When the Labubu Craze Turned Criminal

    A $30,000 Labubu heist! Reporter Nathan Solis joins Madison to talk about the wild details of this high-stakes story. You’ll be hooked, Labubu fan or not.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement